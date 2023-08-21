ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Naira Marley spotted smoking in club few days after joining NDLEA campaign

Naira Marley, a famous rapper, was seen rolling a joint at a bar just a few days after joining the NDLEA campaign against drug addiction.

The Marlian Music executive was recently invited to the NDLEA headquarters, where he met with the agency’s chairman, Buba Marwa, and publicly stated his support for their effort.

However, this was not well received by certain sections of the Nigerian.

According to an internet video, the musician was recently observed doing the precise thing he is preaching against.

One netizen, @olamideOfficial, who shared the clip wrote …

“Naira Marley, NDLEA ambassador seen in the club smoking 😂”

