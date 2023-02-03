Video: “Nah your true age be that?” – Netizen quizzes Jemima Osunde after her PVC surfaced online, she reacts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde has reacted after being questioned about her age following a photo of her Permanent Voter's Card (PVC) she uploaded on Instagram.

The movie star had rejoiced and expressed excitement for being able to get her PVC after the rigorous processes. She went on to share a photo of it without blurring her date of birth (30th April 1996) as many do.

She also made some waggish comments about her looks in the picture printed on the PVC.

She wrote:

“I’ve gotten my PVC!!!!! Eba mi yin oluwa logoooo 😭🙌🏾💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 OMG! I’m so happy 😫💃🏽🙌🏾❤️ After about 3 weeks of hullabaloo, I got my PVC and I get to vote! There’s no better time than NOW to exercise that right. We are tired abeg! No light, no fuel, no CASH! This is punishment and I personally do not deserve it🥹🥲. February 25th, lezzz haveet 🙏🏾 APatrioticBabe #ABabeAndMore #TheMoreIsMyPVC #IHaveIt IWillUseIt IWillVote #Eti-Osa #BetterDeyCome #Nigeria #WeWillBreakFree #SoHelpUsGod PS: I swear I had my eyes open when they took this picture o, I don’t know what happened in post production💀🙊🤣 PS edition 2: if you talk about this 5head, I will block you 🙏🏾😭😂😂😂😂😂”*

He wrote: “Na your true age be that?? 1996.”

In response, Jemima wrote: “@kslend_ no, I asked INEC to reduce it for me and they did.”