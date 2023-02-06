Video: “Na Where Money Dey E Dey”- Portable campaigns for Shina Peller, betrays other parties

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For Portable, loyalty to one political party is not guaranteed and a post on his page confirms the thinking

Shina Peller Portable campaigned for APC just months ago against Davido’s uncle Ademola Adeleke

The singer has shocked Nigerians again by moving to Accord Party to campaign for popular politician

Nigerian singer Portable is motivated by money beyond other things, hence the reason he is not loyal to just one party.

The singer, sharing videos from a campaign train, announced on social media that he has ported to the Accord Party in support of politician Shina Peller.

Just months ago, Portable campaigned for the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Oyetola against Davido’s uncle Ademola Adeleke, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party whom he also used to support.

Portable has now moved from APC to Accord Party, without caring about being seen as a betrayer.

“I am for @shinapeller Akoi Accord Party Senate Oyo North Senatorial District @shinapeller 2023 As Senator Oyo North 2023 Oke Ogun Lokan.”

See some reactions culled below:

akikalmd: “You see this boy, nah where money dey e dey.”

iammcpashun: “Baba dey cash out for any party head Sha. To Crase Good o. Nobody fit judge craseman.”

bigbaby_fola: “Pls y are Dey fighting for cap nah food?Nigerians Una never sabi.”

temmy___tee: “I no sure say baba get pvc gan sef.”

9jaconnect: “Omo olomo, he no go kuku vote for anyone of una .. no be ur constituency e dey, AKOI MONEY, he belongs to no political party, na every party he dey do.”