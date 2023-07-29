Video: “Na we dey here!”-Judy Austin hails Yul Edochie following renewal of endorsement contract despite marriage crisis

Famous Nollywood actress Judy Austin lauds her husband, Yul Edochie, after a premium beer company extended his endorsement deal.

Yul Edochie announced the wonderful news on his Instagram page, noting that despite marital difficulties, the contract renewal came about.

“Cheers to another amazing year with Nigeria’s number one beer brand,” Yul stated in the statement.

Judy Austin praised her husband as the supreme champion in his industry in a touching tribute posted on her personal Instagram profile.

She praised God and prayed for Yul Edochie’s continuing success, emphasizing how really exceptional he is in what he does.

“Congratulations to the world’s best on your renewed contract!!

Thank you, Jesus!!

You’re the best in the game and will continue to be!!!

Nobody does it better than you and that’s your power!!

May more deals on the way!!

Na we dey here!!!” she wrote.

“What a wonderful thing to wake up to”- Judy Austin joyous as she gets verified on Instagram

Judy Austin Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actress, has finally been verified on Instagram.

The actress, who has over 300,000 followers on Instagram, announced the good news with a screenshot of her verification just minutes ago.

According to Yul Edochie’s wife, she awoke to such good news.

“Good morning Jesus!!!

Look who just got VERIFIED!!!

What a wonderful thing to wake up to”.