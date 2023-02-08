ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Na so Bobrisky take start oh- Nosa Rex stirs reactions as he wears a bra, gets a new title [Video]

  • In the video, Nosa could be heard telling his male fans to hide their girlfriends as he is too cute.
  • Reacting some of his fans and colleagues played along to the video, others faulted him for disgracing himself on the app. The actor, also got a new title from the act, as Etinosa and some of his fans gave him the title ‘Mummy of London’.
"My Edo bros no be juju be this"-Actor Nosa Rex amuses fans after posing in female bra [Video]

Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex has created a stir on social media after he shared a video of him rocking a bra.

The light-skinned actor, in a promotional video for his upcoming show in London, had rocked one of his wife’s bra.

In the video, Nosa could be heard telling his male fans to hide their girlfriends as he is too cute.

“Tell your mates to come for me, everybody hide your babes. But I am f…king cute…ah…”, Rex said in the video.

The video, which is quite amusing, has created a stir among his fans.

While some of his fans and colleagues played along to the video, others faulted him for disgracing himself on the app. The actor, also got a new title from the act, as Etinosa and some of his fans gave him the title, ‘Mummy of London’.

Anita Joseph wrote, “Mma collect your bra. Your bday coming @walteranga see you. Shallom

Wole Ojo wrote, “WTF hommie?! Next game night. Come close to me o!!

Walter Anga wrote, “Chaii dem dey wait 4 you 4 London. E be like say ur yansh soft

Giving him a new name, Etinosa Idemudia wrote, “Mummy London

Brahantoinet wrote, “What’s the difference btw you and James Brown and Bob now. At least think of your kids before you do some these things”

One Favour gentle wrote, “One man down

One Jaiyeola wrote, “Baba na wa oh

One Obasuyi wrote, “O gay nor need this mind one na! U are already a bug boy show biz man

One Amnesty law wrote, “Na so Bobrisky take start ooo”.

