Video: “Na ritualist you dey shoot video for” – Portable rants as TG Omori billed him $50,000 for music video

  Most players in the music industry are well aware that TG Omori is not cheap.
  Apparently, Omori has billed Portable the sum of $50,000 to get the job done.
  This prompted the street singer to ask if he was about to shoot the video for a ritualist after charging such an outrageous amount.

Ace music video director,ThankGod Omori Jesam Smith, otherwise known as TG Omori has Portable screaming at the top of his lungs after he billed him an outrageous about for a music video.

Most players in the music industry are well aware that ThankGod Omori Jesam Smith, otherwise known as TG Omori is not cheap.

The ace music director knows his onions and is never afraid to declare his worth any day; anytime. However, when Portable approached him for a music video shoot, it turned into chaos.

Apparently, Omori has billed Portable the sum of $50,000 to get the job done. This prompted the street singer to ask if he was about to shoot the video for a ritualist after charging such an outrageous amount.

The chat exchange between the duo is now trending on social media.

Portable wrote:
Director X don stress me. Who go help you no go stress you”

