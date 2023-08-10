Video: “Na old video” – Reactions as Olakunle Churchill adorable family moments amid marriage crisis reports

Olakunle Churchill, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-partner, used social media to elegantly debunk rumors that his marriage to Rosy Meurer was ending.

Churchill uploaded a sweet family video in response to the reports.

Churchil, his wife, and their son are seen in the video arriving at an airport with him as they travel to Paris.

In the touching scene, Churchill also bid his wife and son farewell while staying behind, giving them a heartfelt embrace and kiss.

Churchill wrote a caption for the video that expressed his joy in granting his son’s wishes.

In his words: “Oba says it’s Disney Land in Paris for this Summer ✈️ Oba asked … Oba received.”

While some users responded with enthusiasm at the apparent harmony within the family, there were others who criticized Churchill, claiming that he shared an old video as a means of damage control.

larmieevon wrote: “One thing I know about karma, you can’t fool it even if you try to hide the truth. It’s just a matter of time. So keep playing mind games to fool yourself say you fooling us.”

confyemmap7 wrote: “Dis is old video the boy has grown more than dis .it’s ur family not ours u gat nothing to prove to us ,this is not necessary.”

bestjeff86 wrote: “But this is old video nah . Ur son is bigger than ds . Stop proving pls . It’s ur life.”

michelog_nig wrote: “Protect this Marriage at all cost. I love what you two share.”