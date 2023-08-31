Video: “Na me this ….I go Stand dey gist” – Fans reacts as Nkechi Blessing stays with boyfriend while he poos in the toilet

Nkechi Blessing Sunday, a Nollywood actress, went to the bathroom with her boyfriend Xxsive and recorded the interaction on camera.

The actress in the video is heard lamenting the smell but insisted on staying because she loves him.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“This fine man shit Dey smell sha😩🤥🤥 But I stayed inside there till he finished🤦🏻‍♀️ Could this be love? Can you stay?”

Reacting, One giftsbyanjy1 wrote: “Once you like amebo and you marry your gist partner , you’re not far from what she’s doing I do this everyday without getting tired , and to think the gbola will be dancing in front of you 😂 one part of you will be saying Shey emi ni mo ni rod yi sha 😂 May heaven bless all union jare 😍.”

real_berry____ wrote: “The day my love go reach this level i go visit all my instagram fans share biscuits for them…omoh dem don try for me.”

fanciekendrah wrote: “Na me this ….I go Stand dey gist 😂 even if he won baff I Dey always go stand.”

