Video: Na market she dey sell, acting no dey pay – Fans tackle Eniola Badmus over choice of outfit to campaign

Eniola had posted photos and videos of herself and other party members after they had a campaign in the university, she rocked a black Bikers Short to the event.

However this didn’t go down well with some of Eniola ‘s followers on Instagram, as they expressed their disappointments

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has continued to face backlashes after she openly declared her love and support for All Progressive Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

They aggrieved fans wondered if Eniola Badmus has an ulterior motive for her to be on such outfit to such an occasion.

“Earlier today with the Lagos state Governor @jidesanwoolu and thousands of Lagos state student of all tertiary institution with University of Lagos converge together to endorse @jidesanwoolu and his deputy @drobafemihamzat for 2nd term with @officialasiwajubat for President at the Mobolaji Bank Anthony sport arena,” she captioned the image shared.

Some reactions culled below:

Florence Gabriel wrote: Why does she wear tights to all the campaign grounds? Not even a trouser at least dress responsible abi you dey look for governor wet u go collect ni?

Another user wrote: Na market she dey sell, acting no dey pay. She needs money to maintain surgery process.