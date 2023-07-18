Video: “Na man you be”- Comedian Funny Bone appreciates Seyi Law for paving way for him during his early career days

Chibunna Stanley, popularly known as Funny Bone, a Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor, has recalled how his senior colleague, Seyi Law, helped pave the way for him in his career.

Funny Bone revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that he and Seyi Law have a history and have too many stories to share.

He mentioned how he took a break from mainstream media to focus on his university degree, and how upon his return, Seyi Law offered him lodging in his home.

Funny Bone revealed that they met at Night of a Thousand Laughs in Kaduna and instantly clicked.

They performed several shows and traveled together. At 2 a.m., the two were robbed at the third mainland bridge.

Expressing gratitude to him, Funny Bone hailed Seyi for being a real man.

“Idioye!!

Me and this man have a history together. Too many stories to share but I will start from somewhere shaa.

I took a break from mainstream comedy so I can acquire a university degree upon my return after graduation. Seyilaw asked me to come over and stay at his place.

We met at night of a thousand laughs in Kaduna and bonded instantly. He had seen my previous performance on the show but I was yet to watch him perform live. He wowed the audience from then we started our comedy journey as friends.

Moving to Lagos wasn’t the idea for me. I honestly wanted to remain in my zone (Kaduna, Jos, and Abuja). I mean I was already a household name in the north. But I needed to leave my comfort zone las las.

Together Seyi and I rocked many shows for the money and the fun. Created the BLACK JESUS evergreen comedy skit. Seyi was always fully booked and we journeyed every weekend.

From our car breaking down on the third mainland bridge at 2 am (hmmmmm scary) to us being robbed at apongbon bridge, then to our media story’s o.

From Jones Street, Ebutte Metta to Ikorodu, Seyi shared his flat with open arms. Very accommodating and welcoming.

I remember jumping the fence at Nysc camp, Ikare, Akoko Ondo State just to attend Seyi’s wedding.

He got married and it was time to move on. I told the boys we need to give this guy space to raise a family o. Seyi don’t mind and never asked anybody to leave. But man had to move on and it’s been bliss ever since.

God bless you brotherly. Na man you be.

We don’t get to see often anymore because of our schedules but na MAN you be Seyi.

I wan hail you AP….but them go hmm.

Una see this Klever Jay song? We play am taya for Seyi’s first motor.

Honda legend wey get Peugeot engine”.