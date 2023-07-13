Video: “Na fake friend”- Brodashaggi calls out Mr Macaroni for blocking him

Samuel Perry, better known as Brodashaggi, is a well-known skit creator and content creator from Nigeria. He has accused Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Marcaroni, of being a fake friend.

Brodashaggi uploaded a video of Mr. Macaroni and himself working out in a gym.

In what seems to be a joke, Brodashaggi bemoaned the fact that his friend had called him a fake one and blocked him on Whatsapp.

He wrote, “@mrmacaroni1 don block me for whatsapp 😂🫣 Na fake friend”

Mr Macaroni who is unbothered about his friend’s rants, complained about having a headache for hitting the gym.

“My God will judge you”- Skitmaker Broda Shaggi cries out as stray bullet hits him

Samuel Perry, better known as Brodashaggi, a Nigerian comedian and content creator, has expressed regret over a stray bullet striking him.

He had a striking resemblance to a Twitter user who had posted a photo of himself from his graduation.

He stated that he received an MSc and a 4.8 GPA upon graduation.

“Just graduated with my MSc, a 4.8 GPA”, he tweeted.

A netizen had congratulated him as he noted the resemblance between him and Broda Shaggi.

He stated that he thought it was Broda Shaggi when he saw his GPA.

“Congrats man. Thought it was Broda Shaggi then I saw 4.8gpa”.

Reacting, Broda Shaggi cried out over the stray bullet.

According to him, he is peacefully in his house, yet a stray bullet is meeting him.