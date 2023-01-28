Video: Na Duncan Mighty be this?- Nigerians express worry for singer, Duncan Mighty over his new appearance

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Duncan Mighty is now a trending topic on Twitter as a result of a new photo of him.

The ‘Port Harcourt’ crooner was spotted at an event looking unrecognisable.

Duncan Mighty, an award-winning iconic singer, has raised concerns among his fans and lovers about his new appearance.

The musician, who reside in Port Harcourt, is now a trending topic on Twitter as a result of a new photo of him. The ‘Port Harcourt’ crooner was spotted at an event looking unrecognisable.

The viral photo has many people questioning about the singer’s health

One Living Saint wrote, “What happened to our very own Duncan Mighty? Even if he’s battling some undisclosed ailment. What about that Lie Muhammad’s cap? Hope he’s fine though

One Funny Kante wrote, “Oh my God what happened Duncan. What happened to Duncan oh my God

One Glo Diva wrote, “Ohh my God I couldn’t even recognize him. May God help you

One Mazi Bukaz wrote, “He might be going through stuff but as usual people will mock and make tasteless joke rather than mind their business

One Stanley Nweze wrote, “Na Duncan Mighty be this?

One Nicholas Sokari, who was in disbelief wrote, “This is not him