Video: “Na babe dey snatch babe from us these days”- Rapper, Dremo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dremo stated this via his Twitter account and stirred a debate on the microblogging platform.

Nigerian rapper, Dremo has lamented about being in a new era of gender fluid relationships where non-conventional things happen.

He said that gone are the days of men snatching women from other men as it is now ladies who are making people’s girlfriends to leave them.

The former DMW signee stated this via his Twitter account and stirred a debate on the microblogging platform.

Dremo wrote; “Na babe dey snatch babe from us these day* s , I just tire”

Na babe dey snatch babe from us these days , I just tire — DREMO🔥🐉 (@Dremodrizzy) January 27, 2023

Man claims he has purchased a horse as petrol price continues to increase.

As fuel price continues to increase at a staggering speed a Nigerian man has resorted to using the 60s means of transport.

The man revealed that he has parked his car to purchase the magnificent stallion since petrol has hiked to 500 naira per litre.

In a video he shared online, he showed off the alleged horse he had tied to a post in front of his house.*

In reaction,

afunimawobe1

Horse no go chop? He no go collet vaccine and care? 😂

davidgoodluck26

😂😂mor wins bro

westdbarber

We are gradually going back to the good old days 😂😂😂

king_debbyy

The horse go waka tire😂😂😂😂*

babylion_blogger ; “I’m watching this video from Pluto, you guys on earth are funny”