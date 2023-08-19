ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “N577M is not spinning” – Reactions trail video of Timini trying to spin Davido diamond chain worth N577M

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 37 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

A video starring popular Nigerian musician Davido and actor Timini Egbuson has sparked Several reactions.

In the video trending on social media platforms, Timini and Davido links up at Kigali in Rwanda and that was just the beginning.

In the viral video, actor Tmini can be seen standing close to musician Davido, who is spotted wearing the recently acquired diamond neck chain.

Recall that Davido, the DMW CEO, recently tensioned netizens by purchasing a diamond chain for N577 million.

Timini decided to try spinning Davido’s magnificent diamond neck chain in the new video making rounds online.

Timini who seems not to feel the spinning got Davido attention and the singer could also be seen trying to spin it before the video ends.

However, social media users have started trolling Davido saying that the singer new diamond Timeless pendant is not spilling.

Watch the video below;

See reactions below;

sarah_oyinadeart: You are worried is diamond isnr rolling? Is your life rolling well? Amazing deals on Art as well as antiques.

kemscyoshere: It was not done for spinning. It’s was done for the hourglass to turn so the diamonds inside can do what sand is supposed to do on an hourglass.

abegnation: Make him add engine oil e go spin.

tonia.gram_: Was it supposed to spin in the first place?? Una like unnecessary trouble.

tobanish_dwmtm:  So if he no SPIN na fake abi, Oya post the the original wey dey SPIN then.

iknofficial01:  The piece ni be for spinning. But for turning. Na wetin una no understand br that. Shey if it’s spinning, how will the diamond inside pour properly?

emeldacesi’: Na only poor people sabi drag😂.weda E spin or not, OBO Is still d Goat.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 37 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Throwback Video of Wizkid Singing for His Mum on Stage Before Her Demise Surfaces Online

54 mins ago

Video: Davido: Cycling Fan Finally Arrives Lagos After 15-Day Journey from Benue, Gets Heroic Welcome

2 hours ago

I Almost Committed Suicide When A Doctor Told My Mum That I’m Suffering From Stunted Growth-Ikedieze

5 hours ago

Fans react As Mercy Aigbe Shares New Photos Of Herself

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button