Video: “N2m credit alert for birthday”- Bella excited as Mohbad fulfills promise

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bella Shmurda has heaped praises on his colleague and friend Mohbad who recently fulfilled his promise to him

Bella Shmurda took to his Twitter handle to share a screenshot of the credit alert he received as Mohbad sent him N2m

This has stirred reactions from netizens as many applauded Mohbad, who recently left Marlian label, for his nice gesture

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda expresses his appreciation to colleague and good friend, Mohbad, as he fulfils his birthday promise.

It would be recalled that the ex Marlian Music signee, Mohbad, promised Bella Shmurda 2 million naira as birthday gift on 27th of January when he clocked a new age.

He described the ‘Cash App’ crooner as a rare friend as he expressed his appreciation for his companionship.

A week later, Bella Shmurda has taken to his official Twitter page to announce that he had received the monetary gift.

He shared a screenshot of the alert and thanked Mohbad for the birthday gift.

Sharing the image on Twitter, he wrote;

“My bruda @iammohbad_ just credited me

My birthday gift 💃🕺

God bless ur pocket my gee

😘 ❤️

Anybody tackle u takulaya💯”