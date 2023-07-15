Video: “My surrogate is about to block me”- Toke Makinwa laments

Toke Makinwa, a media personality, has expressed her outrage over her surrogate’s attempt to block her.

The actress cried out on Instagram, revealing how she has been calling her child every minute.

Expressing her love for the newborn, she wrote,*

“Guys my surrogate is about to block me. I keep calling my child every minute.

My baby S. I love you deep”.

In another post, Toke Makinwa gushed over her baby’s beauty.

“The tongue out move just like her me. My baby is so beautiful”.

After six years of waiting Toke Makinwa’s sister announces her pregnancy

After six years of waiting, Toke Makinwa, a media celebrity and actress, has been struck speechless by her younger sister Busayo’s pregnancy announcement.

Toke expressed her wonder of God and her eagerness to share her sister’s prenatal images on her Instagram story.

She remarked on the ways in which God had remembered her sister, had split the red sea, and had torn down the walls of Jericho.

“This testimony has me in awe of God. I can’t wait to share it. The lord has remembered me. The lord has parted the red sea. The Lord has broken the walls of Jericho”.

Toke Makinwa’s sister got married to a white man in 2019 at a lavish wedding ceremony in Norway.