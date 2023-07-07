Video: “My sister, Mummy GO, once caught me having sex with an usher in church” – Olakira

Olakira, a well-known singer, says his sister, evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, also known as Mummy GO, once stumbled upon him engaging in sexual activity with an usher in a church.

The “Maserati” hitmaker revealed this in an interview while discussing how sex addiction nearly ended his musical career.

Although he was able to overcome his addiction, he revealed that church members held prayer and deliverance sessions for him in an effort to drive away various licentious spirits and demons.

Olakira said;

“My sister (Mummy GO) once caught me having sxx with an usher in church. It wasn’t funny at all. For weeks, they were doing deliverance and casting out demons. After that, I just went low-key.”

“My sister, Mummy GO, once caught me having sex with an usher in church” – Olakira spills

He also revealed that he has a weakness for women who wear waist beads.

“I love waist beads on women. They make me curious. If I notice and she’s down, I want to see what’s under there.

“I want to touch it. I want to see how it shakes when she moves. It was almost like my mumu button,” he added.

Nigerians React as Mummy G.O is Reportedly the Older Sister Of ‘In My Maserati’ Star, Olakira

Founder of Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God, Pastor Funmilayo Adebayo popularly known as Mummy G.O is reportedly related to Nigerian singer, Olakira.

The intriguing conversation was initiated by an online blog where it was stated that the ‘Maserati’ hit maker whose real name is Ade Ebenezer is the younger brother of the controversial clergywoman.

The blog shared;

”The controversial Mummy G.O. is reportedly the older sister to Maserati singer, Olakira, according to insiders close to the artiste. What would she say about the ‘horn’ sign he’s always flashing?”