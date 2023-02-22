Video: My sister and Jesus na 5&6- Bimbo Ademoye pens emotional note to Adesua Etomi on her birthday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

She described Adesua as her confidant, first lady, crying partner, Jesus baby and prayer warrior.







Actress, Bimbo Ademoye has made a lifetime pledge to her bestfriend, Adesua Etomi on her birthday today

Taking to Instagram to share a video collage of her, Adesua and Bisola, Bimbo promised to do anything for Adesua.

Bimbo described Adesua as her confidant, first lady, crying partner, Jesus baby and prayer warrior.

