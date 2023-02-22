Video: My sister and Jesus na 5&6- Bimbo Ademoye pens emotional note to Adesua Etomi on her birthday
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
- Bimbo appreciated Adesua for everything she has done for her and for supportive her even when she is at the wrong.
- She described Adesua as her confidant, first lady, crying partner, Jesus baby and prayer warrior.
Actress, Bimbo Ademoye has made a lifetime pledge to her bestfriend, Adesua Etomi on her birthday today
Taking to Instagram to share a video collage of her, Adesua and Bisola, Bimbo promised to do anything for Adesua.
Bimbo described Adesua as her confidant, first lady, crying partner, Jesus baby and prayer warrior.
She appreciated Adesua for everything she has done for her and for supportive her even when she is at the wrong.
“This song is for you my angel su. For you I will do anything, my prayer warrior, my Jesus baby, my confidant, my first lady, my crying partner, my britico.
Thank you for all that you do for me.
Susu: Bimbo this thing you’re doing is wrong but I’d stand by you, when shit hits the fan, I’d laugh at you but I’d still hold your hand. Bimbo you deserve every good thing in the world. Bimbo do you have any idea how beautiful you are.
ME: Susu you’re so beautiful, you look like a mermaid.
SUSU: I look like a child of God not a mermaid in the name of Jesus.
ME: susu are you going down.
SUSU: higher and higher in the name of Jesus I go.
ME: SUSU shebi you’re a dog just like me.
SUSU: I’m not a dog mom in Jesus name. I won digs. I’m champ’s mom.
My sister and Jesus na 5&6.
Happy birthday my Mrs debliyew, I shall always trebliyew.
You’re so selfless, so kind, so loving, so giving, so soft. I’m so blessed to call you sister. I love you so much my angel su. Thank you for always riding with me. Thank you for always telling the truth. Thank you so much for all that you do. I love you in 2019, I love you today, I’d love you till the death of me. Happy birthday sister