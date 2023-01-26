Video: My response to those who describe Shanty Town as ‘all nonsense, no lesson’ – Ini Edo
- While some people have praised the producers and cast for executing their roles perfectly, others have trashed the importance of the movie.
- Revealing her inspiration for the script and movie, Ini Edo stated that she was inspired to tell Nollywood stories, Nigerian stories, in the way she thought they should be told.
Nollywood actress Ini Edo has disclosed what she tells people who describe popular movie Shanty Twon as ‘all nonsense and no lesson’.
Nigerian popular Netflix series Shanty Town has been trending for days after the movie premiered on Netflix a few days ago. While some people have praised the producers and cast for executing their roles perfectly, others have trashed the importance of the movie.
Ini Edo, a producer of the movie has disclosed how the script was written and some lessons to be picked from the movie. Revealing her inspiration for the script and movie, Ini Edo stated that she was inspired to tell Nollywood stories, Nigerian stories, in the way she thought they should be told.
Speaking about her response to people who described the movie as a movie without any lesson, Ini Edo stated;
“Why this script? Why this script is just that we realized that there is a need to tell this story.
It was something happening in society whereby nobody was talking about. About women, the slave trade, and the kind of businesses that go on behind the scenes. Prostitution is really big all over the world. But whereby people in authority are thriving off of this industry. One of the things that we needed to bring to light.
The fact that women had a lot to do with women, and with kids. And how much more they should be protected and what they are actually going through. And the fact that there is a part of this world that some of us don’t get to experience. But it is actually happening. So I needed people who are sitting up there who are probably unaware that some things like this are going on in our society to know that we need to fix it.”