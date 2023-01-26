Video: My response to those who describe Shanty Town as ‘all nonsense, no lesson’ – Ini Edo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

While some people have praised the producers and cast for executing their roles perfectly, others have trashed the importance of the movie.

Revealing her inspiration for the script and movie, Ini Edo stated that she was inspired to tell Nollywood stories, Nigerian stories, in the way she thought they should be told.

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has disclosed what she tells people who describe popular movie Shanty Twon as ‘all nonsense and no lesson’.

Nigerian popular Netflix series Shanty Town has been trending for days after the movie premiered on Netflix a few days ago. While some people have praised the producers and cast for executing their roles perfectly, others have trashed the importance of the movie.

Ini Edo, a producer of the movie has disclosed how the script was written and some lessons to be picked from the movie. Revealing her inspiration for the script and movie, Ini Edo stated that she was inspired to tell Nollywood stories, Nigerian stories, in the way she thought they should be told.

Speaking about her response to people who described the movie as a movie without any lesson, Ini Edo stated;