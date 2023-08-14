Video: “My problem with Ceec is disrespect, she talks to me anyhow” — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, clarifies his issue with Ceec, whom he accuses of speaking disrespectfully to him.

The artist has discussed the same concern regarding the female housemate and how she addresses him.

In a conversation with Angel Smith, Whitemoney amended the topic while affirmatively admitting that Ceec belittles him with the way she speaks to him.

He noted that she sometimes says it humorously, but it always has a contemptuous tone to it.

“The only problem I have with Ceec is disrespect and I don’t like it. If you are doing it with a lot of people, you won’t do it with me. She talks to me anyhow most times. She might be joking about it but I called her and said I’m just not cool with it,” he said in part.

“Your chieftaincy title means nothing” – Cee-C lampoons Whitemoney, he reacts

Whitemoney, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, had to to express himself after his fellow roommate, Cee-C, criticized his famous Chieftaincy title.

After the pool party, Whitemoney used the opportunity to confront Cee-C about the issue, expressing his shock and displeasure at the manner she had been mocking him since their stay in the house.

He recounted multiple instances in which she used inappropriate language, including the ‘F’ word.

Whitemoney, frustrated with Cee-C’s attitude toward him, proudly asserted his status as a man of distinction in his tribe and his duty as a chieftaincy holder.

Cee-C, on the other hand, was disdainful of Whitemoney’s pride in his chieftaincy title.

She questioned the significance of such titles, claiming that they may be purchased and paid for. Cee-C used an example from her hometown to back up her point.

She went on to say that his chieftaincy title is meaningless.

Whitemoney attempted to explain himself not only to Cee-C but also to the other housemates during the discussion. He believes Cee-C’s behavior toward him would have been different if they had been outside the Big Brother Naija house.

Cee-C, for her part, boasted about the caliber of people she hangs out with outside the house.