Video: “My president is just too cute”- Toyin Abraham hails her preferred presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi has flattered APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu with sweet words.

Sharing a photo of the presidential candidate, Toyin gushed over his cuteness.

“Sorry last one for the night. My president is just too cute ni”.





Stop bullying me, others for supporting Tinubu – Toyin Abraham cries out

Just days back, Toyin Abraham had warned netizens from bullying her, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Akintola, and other supporters of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Crying out on her Instagram page, Toyin Abraham proudly declared her support for Bola TInubu and wrote “stop bullying people for their choices, asiwaju baby”

This is coming weeks after she declared her love for Tinubu on National TV.

She shared this on TVC’s “Your View,” detailing that she loves Tinubu because he has done so much for the entertainment industry.