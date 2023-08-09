Video: “My phone is being held by the police” – TikToker arrested by Eniola Badmus for defamation speaks after release from prison

Ego Blessing Okoye, a Nigerian tiktijer, recently attracted a lot of attention online when she was detained under the careful eye of legendary actress Eniola Badmus.

Blessing has finally spoken out after being released from detention.

Ego bitterly bemoans the fact that the police have her phone in custody in a video that is making the rounds on social media.

The woman said that since her dispute with Eniola was resolved and she had to pay a fine, she had been released from custody for over a week.

The police, according to Ego, have been deaf to the court’s order that her possessions be returned.

She explained that she had often gone to the police station only to be told to come back on other days.

The TikToker explained her situation and how losing her phone has affected her ability to access money. She expressed the urgency of needing medical care but not having the money to pay for it, adding gasoline to the fire.

And to top it off, she bemoaned missing out on a fantastic chance to interview for a Canada sponsorship since her phone’s unreachable access code was hidden there.

Eniola Badmus filed a defamation lawsuit against the tiktoker Blessing for labeling her a pimp.

In a viral video, she claimed that Badmus had connected young women with powerful politicians in exchange for cash. Social media users shared this footage, which significantly damaged the star’s reputation.

Blessing was given a 3 year prison term for cyberstalking at the High Court on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, with the option of paying the sum of 150,000.