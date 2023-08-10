Video: “My pastors are upset with me”- Tonto Dikeh calls out stylist for making an worldly dress for her

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has chastised her stylist for creating an indecent gown for her.

The mother of one, who converted to Christianity years ago, observed that she is not reflecting Christ in such an outfit.

She warned her stylist not to design such a dress for her again and said that her pastors, fans, and teammates are furious with her about the clothing.

“The people who sewed dress for me are forcing me to post this video.

This is why it is not good to take FREE things, them go want make you tag them die.

@obitaris101 Don’t ever sew this kind dress again.

From my pastors, fans, and teammates are very upset with me.

They say my Jesus is not Jesusing in me”.

“I could never be Jesus even if I tried”- Tonto Dikeh speaks on her imperfections

Meanwhile Tonto Dikeh, an actress in Nollywood, has discussed her flaws.

The single mother remarked on her Instagram page that no matter how hard she tries, she would never be like Jesus.

She acknowledged that she isn’t flawless and doesn’t make that claim while stating that she is just the girl who is thriving and growing.

“I am not perfect. I don’t claim to be. I could never be Jesus even if I tried. I am just a girl growing, glowing. I am just a girl growing, glowing. Happy Living and just God’s radical baby”.

“I am half hood, don’t play with me”- Tonto Dikeh issues strong warning

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has issued a severe warning to an unnamed individual.

While uploading a new selfie, the actress revealed an unusual disclosure about herself.

Tonto declared herself to be half hood and half holy.

Tonto warned the unidentified individual not to play with her, but rather to pray with her.

“I am half hood, half holy. Pray with me, don’t play with me”.