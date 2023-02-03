ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: My parents are giving me orders in my own house – BBNaija star, Alex cries out

  • Alex said she feels Nigerian parents are stressful and wondered if young people would grow old to become what they detest in the elderly ones.

According to the reality TV star, she does not understand why her dad and mum are giving her orders on what to eat and drink in her own house.

Big Brother Naija 2018 ex-contestant, Alexandra Asogwa also known as Alex Unusual has lamented about being ordered around by her parents despite housing them.

In a video she posted online, Alex wondered if all Nigerian parents act like hers where they give authoritative instructions to their children who owns the house.

She revealed that what provoked her lamentation was because she woke up and tried to take coffe but he saw that it was gone.

Alex explained that her mother said she should be taking tea because coffee is not healthy for her, but she protested, and noted that she does not take coffee often.

