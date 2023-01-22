Video: “My New Era is Here” – BBNaija Mercy Atang Celebrates As She Welcomes First Child

Ex- Big Brother Naija housemate Queen Mercy Atang has recently taken to her official Instagram page to show off her new body after she reportedly welcomed her first child with Lord Lamba.

The popular Nigerian reality Tv star and philanthropist, Queen Mercy Atang has taken to announce the welcoming of her first child who according to unconfirmed information was welcomed about a week ago.

This is coming barely 2 weeks after the influencer and brand ambassador Mercy Atang revealed to her fans about her pregnancy and flaunting the baby bump on Instagram. Mercy Atang has also taken to her Instagram story to announce that she is officially a mother even as you read this post.

Sharing a gorgeous video on her Instagram story, Big Brother Naija Season 6 Queen Mercy Atang captioned;

“I don’t think there is a perfect path to take in life, But I always feel if you move forward with good intentions you will eventually or definitely find your way”.

#Mynewera #Lovelivesinme