Video: “My new body never heal”- Bobrisky gives update on his new body

Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, a well-known transgender, has dropped a hint to the person she’s dating. The male Barbie claimed to be dating a well-known billionaire, the fantasy of many women, in a now-deleted post on his Instagram page. He claimed that many women would cover their eyes in shame if people knew the man she was dating, but they opted to keep their relationship quiet. In addition to his riches, Bobrisky disclosed that his lover is popular and also very well-known. The controversial socialite withheld additional information about her alleged lover. “Sometimes I wish to post my boyfriend. But naaaa. I want some of dis girls to cover their eyes in SHAME. I’m dating one of your popular billionaires. If many of you know who is dating me Haaaa. I’m dating many of you girls CRUSH. I’m just low-key. Thank your God we both want it low-key if not none of you go hear word on dis Instagram. He’s rich asf and famous. We are both celebrities. He’s seeing dis post and laughing hard. Baby I love you. No one can take my space in our heart”.

Controversial Idris Okuneye, a transgender man from Nigeria who goes by the name Bobrisky, has posted a message as she reappears online sporting his recently acquired buttocks.

Bobrisky shared an update on his recovery along with a video of himself flaunting his new posterior through an Instagram post.

Recall that there were speculations that Bobrisky’s surgery did not go according to plan and that he was on the verge of passing away.

He posted the video on Instagram and said he would need a week to heal completely before he could return to bomb everyone’s timeline.

“I pray all my bruises clear” – Bobrisky shows of his newly acquired body following successful BBL surgery

He wrote:

“Many of you are coming to my dm asking me bob when are you coming back online after five weeks of ur newly acquired yansh? Well let me drop this recent video I made today here…my new body never heal, give me one week then bomb I’m on your timeline.”

Meanwhile The Nigerian socialite known for his extravagant lifestyle, In a video, took his fans on a journey through his recovery process, showing his bruises and scars and expressing his hopes that they will soon heal.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

“😍 I pray all my bruises clear ASAP,” he wrote while sharing the video.

However, the BBL result elicited a range of responses from online users. Some expressed worries for his health while others made fun of his gender identity.

comediankoboko wrote: “This Dey like specimen for biology practical”

blinkz_collection1 stated: “How can this be Bob😂 Fucking obvious this isn’t his body”.

official_jamokay said: “I’m suppose to use she but I can’t 😂,broski how you won take survive this one thou stay safe 😢.”

iam_sulthon said: “What’s all this rubbish, this guy needs to be arrested”*

