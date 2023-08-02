Video: “My most trusted confidant”- DJ Cuppy celebrates her mother, Nana as she marks birthday

DJ Cuppy, a Nigerian music jockey, is honoring her mother Nana Otedola today as she celebrates her birthday.

“Screaming Happy Birthday MamaCups. I am beyond grateful for my mother. She has been the biggest Cupcake, most trustful confidant, and strongest prayer warrior. Always encouraging me and pushing me to be the best version of myself.

Mama may you be surrounded with all the love and laughter you deserve, and have all your birthday wishes fulfilled! Thank you for being an incredible mum and for all the love and support you’ve given me throughout the years. Happy Birthday. I love you DEEP”.