Video: My man’s side chic warned me to stay away after he impregnated her – Singer, Ugoccie reveals how she was served breakfast

Nigerian singer, Ugoccie has recounted how she got a broken heart while finding out that her man was cheating.

She said she was working at a radio station when she got the heartbreaking news from her boyfriend’s side chic that she was pregnant.

Ugoccie said the lady sent her a message on Facebook when she went on five minutes break off air and presented her with proof that she was pregnant for her boyfriend.

According to the songstress, the side chic warned her to stay away from the guy, but the heartbreak did not stop her from continuing with her job as she went on air and completed her programme with teary eyes.

She wrote; “I was doing radio and had to take a 5min music break when the girl he was cheating on me with texted me on fbk about her pregnancy (with proof) and warned me to stay away. Still had to go back on air and complete my program with tears inna me eyes.”

