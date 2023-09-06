Video: “My man for life”- Yul Edochie hails father, Pete Edochie days after he was awarded two Doctorate degrees

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and filmmaker, has praised his father, Pete Edochie, following his Doctorate degree achievements.

Pete Edochie had reached a significant milestone in his career when he was awarded two doctorates and a lifetime achievement award from Togo University, ISTM.

The International School of Technology and Management, ISTM University, Togo, awarded Edochie a doctoral degree in Literature, another doctorate degree in Arts, and a lifetime achievement award.

In a video posted online, University personnel visited the legend at his home to decorate him and give him with the award plaque and diplomas.

The honor was given to the veteran for his artistic involvement and grooming in the Nigerian creative industry.

Taking to his Instagram page to celebrate his father, Yul Edochie hailed him.

Calling him the Lion of Africa, he described his father as his man for life as he noted how he deserved the recognition and award.

Praying for more blessings,

“THE LION OF AFRICA.

My man for life.

Congratulations Dad.

Chief Dr.Pete Edochie @peteedochie.

Two Doctorate degrees in one day.

Very well deserved and more.

Many more blessings upon you I pray that many more beautiful years.

Amen”.