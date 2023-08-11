Video: “My Man for Life, The Most Handsome 76yr Old Man Alive” – Yul Edochie Tenders Public Apology to His Father, Pete Edochie

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and former presidential hopeful, has publicly apologized to his father, Pete Edochie, for making his statement unreliable.

Yul Edochie posted a video and images to his father on his Instagram page. Although the father of five did not apologize, he did use nice words to eulogize his father, which many saw as an apology.

He wrote, “THE LION OF AFRICA!

EBUBEDIKE.

A LIVING LEGEND.

THE GREATEST.

THE MOST HANDSOME 76YR OLD MAN ALIVE.

CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE @peteedochie

Long life, good health and unending blessings, I pray for you Dad.

My man for life.”

Gistlover recalls that Pete Edochie claimed he was not aware of Yul Edochie’s second marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin.

The veteran actor in an interview with Chude Jideonwo affirmed that he was never aware that Yul had taken a second wife.

Addressing the issue in Igbo parables, he said “Since Yul has decided to bring in a foreign and infested woman into the family, he has invited all the lows, backwardness, pain, insults and so on in this life

He who goes to the farm and gets ants-infested firewoods (amongst all the good firewoods in the farm) shouldn’t be surprised when Lizards start paying him a visit (like lizards disturbing nah).

He made it known that he never knew Yul had taken a second wife.

The highly respected actor gave accolades to May Edochie, spoke on his love for his son’s legitimate wife

He described May as not just his daughter-in-law, but his beloved as he technically stated that he loves her more than the other wives of his sons.

Singing her praises, he noted how many underestimate May, who he described as exceptionally brilliant and a computer wizard.

He declared that the success of their marriage is to May’s credit as she is a wonderful person.

Unfortunately, things happen between his son and her, and she finds it hard to convince her that he wasn’t part of it.