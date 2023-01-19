Video: “My Mama Dey Make Me Feel Like Babe”- Poco Lee Shows Off Foodstuffs His Mum Sent to Him [video]

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Poco Lee, who said his mother was treating him like a student going to school showed off the oranges, carrots, and garri, among other things his mum sent

The video has left many of the dancer’s fans including celebrities laughing, as many went on to applaud Poco Lee’s mum for her selfless act

Popular dancer, Poco Lee has stirred reactions after he shared a video of him showing off different foodstuff his mother sent to him.

The dancer who expressed his excitement gushed about his mum as he added that she was treating him like someone who was still going to school.

Poco Lee showed off fruits, noodles, garri, and beverages, among other foodstuffs his mum sent.

The dancer could be heard in the video saying:

“My mama dey spoil me on a steady, e dey make me feel like babe. My maale dey treat me like who still dey go school , see package, be like them ask for my hand in marriage.”

Some of the reactions culled below:

jaden_obimodede: “Your mama na better wife material o, is she single ?”

_ire_21: “E no dy hard to know person when e mama get provision store, see oppression.”

qdot_alagbe: ‘U Dey go hostel .”

drdolorofficial: “The Love of a mum is ultimate .”

jenni_frank: “Yeeeee poco , udara is entering my eyes ❤️❤️.”