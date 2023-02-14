Video: My life is a sure sign of hope – Ooni’s ex-wife, Queen Naomi celebrates valentine with jaw dropping photos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Queen Naomi turns heads to her sides with jaw-dropping red photos for the valentines celebration.

Many have taken to Queen Naomi’s comment section to cheer her on for her Valentine’s boldness.







Queen Naomi Silekunola, the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has set tongues wagging online with bold valentine’s photos.

The beautiful mother of one rocked her Instagram page with the photos. She accompanied them with bold words about her entity.

Queen Naomi claimed her life is a sign of transformation and new beginnings, just like the beautiful essence of a butterfly.







“Just like the symbolic beautiful essence of a butterfly on this special day of love, I can say my life is a sure sign of hope, transformation and new beginnings. Happy valentine, my beautiful and ever loyal family.”

