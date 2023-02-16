ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: My life changed when I found a community of ‘Jenniebeans’ – BBTitans Jennie O pens appreciation post to fans

  Jennie, who made a statement about her personality during her stay on the show shared that her life has changed.
  The reality TV star and her partner, Mmeli were evicted from the show last Sunday after they sustained the lowest number of votes.


Recently evicted Big Brother Titans housemate, Jennie O has penned a sweet appreciation message to her fans.

Jennie O and her partner, Mmeli were evicted from the show last Sunday after they sustained the lowest number of votes.

Jennie O, whose community of fans is called Jenniebeans took to her official Instagram page. There, she penned an appreciation message to them.

Jennie, who made a statement about her personality during her stay on the show shared that her life has changed.

Furthermore, she adds that her “life didn’t change the day I graced the stage of Big Brother, it changed when I found a community of Jennibeans”.

She, nonetheless, appreciated her fans for all their love and support.

She wrote:

” It takes one moment to change your life forever. My life didn’t change the day I graced the stage of Big Brother, it changed when I found a community of Jennibeans.
I wish I had the words to express how much I appreciate you. The emotions are high from all the love & sweet words. I promise to bask this love to shield all of the hate.
I love you and appreciate everyone with everything in me.
xoxo, Jenni 0 “

