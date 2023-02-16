Video: My life changed when I found a community of ‘Jenniebeans’ – BBTitans Jennie O pens appreciation post to fans

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The reality TV star and her partner, Mmeli were evicted from the show last Sunday after they sustained the lowest number of votes.







Recently evicted Big Brother Titans housemate, Jennie O has penned a sweet appreciation message to her fans.

Jennie O, whose community of fans is called Jenniebeans took to her official Instagram page. There, she penned an appreciation message to them.

Jennie, who made a statement about her personality during her stay on the show shared that her life has changed.

Furthermore, she adds that her “life didn’t change the day I graced the stage of Big Brother, it changed when I found a community of Jennibeans”.

She, nonetheless, appreciated her fans for all their love and support.

She wrote: