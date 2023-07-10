Video: My late mother’s last message made me who I am – AY Comedian spills

Ayo Makun, also known as AY, a Nigerian comedian and actor, has revealed that the final piece of advice he received from his mother before she passed away helped to shape his life.

This was revealed by the well-known stand-up comedian during an interview on the most recent Nancy Isime Show episode.

In his account of his childhood struggles, AY Comedian mentioned how his late mother gave him advice about the importance of being responsible and caring for his younger siblings.

He said that after their parents passed away, he saw himself and his siblings, including well-known event planner Lanre Makun and well-known fashion designer Yomi “Casual” Makun, through school.

According to the movie star, he was in school when he got the news of his mother’s demise and though it shook him, he held onto her parting words.

AY said; “I came home to ask for money that I needed for school, and the money wasn’t available. And then, we had lost my dad. So, she [my mum] was seeing me off, she was practically walking me on the street and encouraging me. She said, ‘You know Yomi is looking up to you, Lanre is looking up to you. Your younger ones are looking up to you. Don’t go and do anything funny, don’t be a part of any cult.’

“But the money dem never give me o wey I find come o but dem dey encourage me. ‘I know that it’s difficult, but then, just know that your younger ones are looking up to you. Don’t go and do anything stupid. God will do it at the right time.’

“Do you know how touching it will be getting all that messages from your mum, and then you get a call while in school that you’ve lost your mum? So, all of that moulded me like, okay, this is going to make me live a certain way of life. That was what gave me the boost to work extra hard to see myself through school, see my younger ones through school.

“It was her message. Her message was mor like, ‘Your younger ones are looking up to you.’ That message was what gave me the foundation of everything that makes me stand out today.”