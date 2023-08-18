Video: My hubby deceived and betrayed me – Socialite, Farida, speaks on suicide attempt at Third Mainland Bridge

Farida Sobowale AbdulKhadir, a well-known socialite and skincare tycoon from Lagos State, has come forward to say that her close call with suicide was caused by the agonizing anguish of betrayal suffered by her devoted spouse, whom she cherished in profound regard.

Sobowale’s frightening incident on Thursday night started when she was stopped while attempting to jump into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.

The founder of House of Phreeda, a cosmetics brand, parked her Lexus SUV on the bridge, got out, and as she fervently begged to be allowed to take the terrifying dive into the lagoon, tears streamed down her cheeks.

After Farida had recovered from the tragedy, she thanked everyone in a widely heard voice message. She thanked her supporters as well as the those who stepped in to save her life. She also highlighted that love was what motivated her acts.

She revealed that her ex-husband had promised to remain by her side till the end and make sure she had children as well. He didn’t live up to these pledges, though.

The Socialite continued by admitting that she had feelings of depression, particularly as a result of Gistlover, a well-known gossip site on social media, amplifying her marriage’s breakdown online.

In case her attempt to terminate her life embarrassed her family, Farida apologized to them and sincerely begged for their forgiveness.

Farida sent her estranged spouse her best wishes for a happy marriage in a gesture of goodwill. She also expressed her regret if she had ever offended him in any way.