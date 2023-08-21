Video: “My Heart Overflows with Pride and Emotion” Emotional Anita Okoye Says After Reuniting with Paul Okoye

Anita Okoye, Paul Okoye’s ex-wife, has spoken out after reconciling with the musician for a family outing.

According to Gistlover, despite their awful divorce, Paul Okoye and Anita Okoye are putting up a brave front for their children.

The musician, who is now in Detroit with his twin brother, Peter Okoye, for their show, brought his children as well as his ex-wife to the concert rehearsal.

Paul and Anita were seen putting up a difficult front for their children in a video shared to his Instagram page as they rejoined as a family unit.

The video captured the moment Peter and Paul drove to the house to pick up the kids for their rehearsal. According to Paul, he wanted his kids to see how he practices for his concert.

However, the couple seems to maintain social distance as they didn’t interact in the video.

Sharing beautiful moments from the event, Anita expressed pride in reuniting with the singer for the kids’ sake.

She stated that seeing her kids’ eyes light up beside their father and his twin, Peter Okoye made her heart overflow with pride and emotion.

She noted how these memories are what they would hold close to.

“Afronation was magical. Not only did my kids watch their dad perform for the first time, but they also joined him in the spotlight.

Seeing their eyes light up beside their Papa and Uncle Papa, crafting memories that I know will be cherished forever. My heart overflows with pride and emotion. These are memories they’ll hold close, always”.