Video: ‘My heart is so heavy’ – Chantel Igwe loses mum

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Igwe announced the sad news late Wednesday night where she labelled the event a ‘Black Wednesday ‘.

Reacting lots of Nollywood actors have stormed the comment section to sympathise with her.

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Chantel Igwe has just lost her mother, a few days after her senior colleague, Funke Akindele lost hers.

Igwe announced the sad news late Wednesday night where she labelled the event a ‘Black Wednesday ‘.

Taking to her Instagram page, the bereaved actress wrote:

“Black Wednesday. God why !!!Mum you left so soon. My heart is so heavy…”

After her post, lots of Nollywood actors have stormed the comment section to sympathise with her.

Actress Funke Akindele Weeps Uncontrollable As She Loses Mother

Nollywood actress and politician Funke Akindele is in mourning moosd as she loses her lovely mother.

According to a statement released by Olubunmi Akindele, on behalf of the family, Funke Akindele’s mum passed on Tuesday, February 7.

Praying for her soul, Olubunmi stated that the family would communicate her funeral rites in due time.