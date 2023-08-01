Video: “My heart is filled with so much joy”- Deyemi Okanlawon rejoices over his double blessings

Deyemi Okanlawon, a Nollywood actor, is overjoyed with the recent additions to his family.

The actor announced the birth of his nieces on his Instagram page.

Deyemi said that his father had twin sisters, and that his youngest sister had just given birth to twins.

As he congratulated his sister and her husband on their bundle of joy, the talented role interpreter showed his delight at the good news.

“My dad had twin sisters. And I just got a call that these two beauties were delivered! My heart is filled with so much joy! Can’t wait to get my hands on these munchkins! Mother and babies are doing very well!

Congratulations to my lil sis @mspayge n my BIL Chike! God bless you all”.

Heartwarming moment Deyemi Okanlawon proposed to wife again after 10 years in marriage

Deyemi Okanlawon, a well-known Nigerian actor, recently repeated his vows to his loving wife, which broke many hearts online.

In a recent video, Deyemi invited friends and family to celebrate their marriage’s tenth anniversary and made another proposal to his wife.

The video captured the exact moment he charmed his wife with words of promise for their relationship thus far.

The movie star stated why he had chosen to ask his wife to marry him again after ten years, saying that he has come to fully grasp what marriage entails and is prepared to continue the journey with her.

In his caption, he wrote:

“10 years and many lessons later, my beautiful bride, I still really don’t know much, but I know I love you, and I’m grateful to God for leading me to you. Oh, and thank you for loving a reformed troublemaker like me!”