Video: “My hands were shaking” – Starstruck Charlyboy excited after meeting singer Davido (photos)

Entertainer, Charlyboy has gone on Instagram to share his excitement after meeting singer, Davido.

Charlyboy, whose real name is Charles Oputa, explained that his hands shook due to excitement, so he couldn’t take a photo of himself and the singer.







Legendary singer, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy or Area Fada has been left star struck after meeting Davido.

Taking to his Instagram page to share selfies of him and the singer, Charly Boy revealed that Davido had taken the picture.

The legendary singer claimed he ran into the father of three at Boudillon today, February 25th.

Though not disclosing further about their meeting, he expressed anxiety at having to meet the singer as he disclosed that the singer offered to help him take the picture as his hands were shaken.

Describing Davido as one of Nigerians pride, he affirmed his love for him.

“Meeting one of my favorite Artiste OBO, as I dey scooter on Boudillon today.

I was star struck he even helped me take dis picture on my phone.

Na so my hand dey shake say I see Davido.

One of Nigerian’s pride.

Much Love my guy”.

See his post below;