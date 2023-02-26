ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “My hands were shaking” – Starstruck Charlyboy excited after meeting singer Davido (photos)

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Entertainer, Charlyboy has gone on Instagram to share his excitement after meeting singer, Davido.
  • Charlyboy, whose real name is Charles Oputa, explained that his hands shook due to excitement, so he couldn’t take a photo of himself and the singer.


Legendary singer, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy or Area Fada has been left star struck after meeting Davido.

Taking to his Instagram page to share selfies of him and the singer, Charly Boy revealed that Davido had taken the picture.

The legendary singer claimed he ran into the father of three at Boudillon today, February 25th.

Though not disclosing further about their meeting, he expressed anxiety at having to meet the singer as he disclosed that the singer offered to help him take the picture as his hands were shaken.

Describing Davido as one of Nigerians pride, he affirmed his love for him.

“Meeting one of my favorite Artiste OBO, as I dey scooter on Boudillon today.

I was star struck he even helped me take dis picture on my phone.

Na so my hand dey shake say I see Davido.

One of Nigerian’s pride.

Much Love my guy”.

See his post below;



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “I Am Not the One Who Said Your Parents Should Be Unlucky” MC Oluomo’s Son, King Westt, Lashes Out at Peter Obi’s Supporters

8 hours ago

Video: Nollywood Actress Chioma Akpotha Cries Out in Fear After Being Attacked by Thugs at Her Polling Unit

11 hours ago

Video: You don buy market – New skit of Portable presenting himself as Mr Macaroni’s potential in-law goes viral

1 day ago

Video: You’re doing more than your age – Again, 13-year-old Mercy Kenneth faces backlash for ‘exposing skin’

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button