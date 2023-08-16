Video: My goal is to not have a baby mama – Singer Chike says

Chike, a well-known Nigerian singer and composer, has shared his thoughts on having baby mothers.

The musician, famed for his superb voice, claimed that while he does not desire a baby mom, he will embrace it in good fortune if it occurs.

In an interview with The Cable Lifestyle, Chike made this remark in answer to a question about celebrities having children before marriage.

He claims that, aside from not wanting to have children like them, he has no objections about musicians having multiple baby mamas.

Speaking of scandals and how he avoided them, the singer claimed that it was a matter of luck for him.

In his words:

“I do not have anything against it; it was not an intentional thing for most people. So yes, you never know. You know when a man and a woman enter a room and turn off the light, you know what will happen. I would say it happens; I mean, if you are having sxx, there is a chance that there will be a product of that sexual relationship, right?

A couple of years ago, it used to be considered taboo, but it does not look like one now. I really do not have any opinion on that. The goal is for that not to happen, but if it happens, we will take it as it is.”

On how he managed to stay out of scandals, the singer said; “I do not know, but what I always tell people is that anything can be scandalous… it just depends on the people involved and how hotheaded they are. So, maybe I have just been lucky to find a middle ground where nobody blows things out of proportion.”