Video: “My Friends Now Want My Role”- RMD Spills As He Reacts to Viral Scene With Nancy Isime in Shanty Town

RMD, who stirred reactions over a viral scene with Nancy Isime in the series said his friends are wishing they were in his shoes

The actor’s statement has stirred reactions from his followers, with others hailing him for his impressive performance

Nollywood veteran, Mofe Damijo aka RMD, Nollywood Veteran, has spoken about an unclad scene he acted with Actress Nancy Isime in ‘Shanty Town’, a newly released movie.

In the controversial scene, Nancy’s character is being forced to strip by RMD, who touched her breasts in the movie.

Speaking on his role in the movie, RMD, via his Instagram page, shared a captivating scene with Actor Chidi Mokeme.

Captioning the video, the Legendary actor hilariously noted that he is aware it wasn’t the viral ‘nude’ scene his fans were expecting to see.

Following his flirty role in Shanty Town, he added that his industry friends have expressed their desire to play the roles he plays so they can be touchy the way he was in the movie.

RMD wrote;

“I know this is not the scene of Chief Fernandez you all want to talk about… Now my friends want to play the roles i play so they can be touching things”

See some of the reactions below:

_sommi: “Ahhh femi Fernandez is a terrrrrible person. A user, a greedy person and soulless individual. I remember Mr femi Fernandez and I pray harder for the up coming 2023 election in Nigeria. Omo…. Watin concern u concern ur friend women… Haba.”

silvercrest_blender_nigeria: “Me torchy torch hand weighing machine I hail thee.”