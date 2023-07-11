Video: “My French colleague has aborted her pregnancy”- Davido’s alleged pregnant side chick, Anita Brown claims

Anita Brown, Davido’s alleged pregnant American side chick, has leveled a serious allegation against her pregnant colleague.

The US entrepreneur disclosed that Ivanna Bay, Davido’s rumored pregnant sidekick from France, had miscarried.

Given that Davido purposefully put her out there, she claimed it was an abortion.

She tweeted, “The lady in Paris had a miscarriage. Yeah, ok. She was pregnant and had an abortion! David put her out there on purpose smh. Please stop”.

“Instagram and Wikipedia are about to verify me as Davido’s spouse”- Anita Brown celebrates

Anita Brown, who is rumored to be pregnant, appears to be vying for Chioma’s position as Mrs. Adeleke.

The swimwear business owner shared a screenshot of a website that identified her as Davido’s wife.

After relentlessly dragging the singer, Anita reached a million Instagram followers and celebrated on her stories.

Anita predicted that she would soon be referred to as Mrs. Adeleke on Instagram and Wikipedia.

She praised how petty she was for having an unworthy title.

“Instagram is about to verify me as the spouse. So is Wikipedia. I’m Queen Petty. Big Virgo”.

Davido wants me to have the baby – Anita Brown alleges

Anita Brown, Afrobeats Superstar Davido’s rumored pregnant side chic, hasn’t stopped criticizing him and his other purported baby mama online.

The US Model made a special effort to show online that she was pregnant for the singer and in a recent post, suggested she has gotten rid of it.

Anita claimed on Twitter that Davido wants her to have the child because otherwise, nothing that has happened over the past few days would have happened.

Despite the fact that the singer’s fans are unaware of his desires, she continued, she did not ruin anything.

She wrote;

“Trust me that man wants me to have the baby, this would not all be happening if that’s not what he really wants.

“It’s already out, that’s what he wanted He knew i would do this cause he knows my temperament He wanted me to have this child Keep being oblivious all y’all want”