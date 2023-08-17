ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “My father-in-law was crying” — Mercy Johnson shares moment from husband’s thanksgiving service

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read

Mercy Johnson Okojie, a famous actress from Nigeria, shares a heartfelt moment while praising her husband Prince Odi Okojie for his accomplishments in politics.

A Thanksgiving Service was just recently conducted by the famous couple in the wake of his successful inauguration.

Mercy Johnson used the photo-sharing platform Instagram to post snippets from the event and thank God for the benefits she had received.

She also expressed her deep delight in her husband, citing a heartwarming instance when her father-in-law broke down while giving a speech.

“And we went to give thanks to God…The Protocol Breaker….We Love you Lord…😘😘 Guess my favourite part of the video😘…

Everyone is so proud of him…@princeodiokojie plus peep my dad in law crying? Lol,” she wrote.

Watch the video below …

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Actress, Mercy Johnson Shares Lovely Moment With Her Husband As They Give Thanks To God In Church

20 mins ago

Video: “Some people’s tears were not real” — Adekunle tells Venita following emotional task

1 hour ago

Video: Hilda Baci’s Student in Tears After Her Special Video for N5m Prize Was Rejected by The Chef [Video]

2 hours ago

Video: My bestfriend stole my man after saying ‘he’s not good looking’ – BBNaija’s Doyin

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button