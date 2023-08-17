Video: “My father-in-law was crying” — Mercy Johnson shares moment from husband’s thanksgiving service

Mercy Johnson Okojie, a famous actress from Nigeria, shares a heartfelt moment while praising her husband Prince Odi Okojie for his accomplishments in politics.

A Thanksgiving Service was just recently conducted by the famous couple in the wake of his successful inauguration.

Mercy Johnson used the photo-sharing platform Instagram to post snippets from the event and thank God for the benefits she had received.

She also expressed her deep delight in her husband, citing a heartwarming instance when her father-in-law broke down while giving a speech.

“And we went to give thanks to God…The Protocol Breaker….We Love you Lord…😘😘 Guess my favourite part of the video😘…

Everyone is so proud of him…@princeodiokojie plus peep my dad in law crying? Lol,” she wrote.

Watch the video below …