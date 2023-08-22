Video: My fans aren’t noisemakers, they are doers”- Debbie Shokoya boasts as she shares good news

Debbie Shokoya, a Nollywood actress, has written an appreciation post for her followers as she delivers some good news.

The Yoruba actress, who just lost her baby, thanked her millions of admirers for their support.

She explained that she realized she doesn’t only have people, but the most genuine, supportive, and amazing followers.

She boasted about her fans being doers rather than noisemakers because they consistently support her brands and businesses.

Sharing good news, she added that business has increased dramatically as a result of them.

“Chai. I got to realize that I didn’t just have people, I have the realest, supportive, and amazing fans.

Mo love yin baje!!

Thank you so much.

My fans are not noisemakers.

They are doers with the doings. They were steadily supporting my brand and my businesses, even vendors that I advertise for.

Good news is that my business has skyrocketed. I made impressive statements and I am super proud of myself and thankful to you all”.