Video: My ex-wife married me for my money – Julius Agwu

Julius Agwu, a veteran comedian and actor, declared clearly that his previous spouse, Ibiere Maclayton, entered into marriage with him largely for the allure of his substantial money.

Julius shared this bombshell during a recent interview with PUNCH, in which he bravely delved into the depths of his marital turmoil and the tough battle he waged against an unyielding brain tumor.

The funny actor acknowledged that he had a lot of money when he married.

He implied that his riches was what drew his wife to him, and when he became ill, she opted to leave.

Julius said his marriage did not work out because he failed to consult God before marrying his former wife.

His words;

“I believe that any marriage without God would not last. When I married my wife, I did not even consult God. Some of us got married when there was so much money, and at that time, practically every girl wanted to be with us. But, after marriage, if anything happens to one, they would say, “I don’t want this man again”. I suggest that people should consult God first before getting married.”

The performer didn’t hold back from discussing his experiences after his marriage ended as he approached the age of fifty.

He stated unequivocally that the insightful lesson from his previous marriage has led him to consider starting on another married journey in the future.

Agwu said;

“Life is very good and enjoyable now. When that (separation) happened, I was fighting with a lot; thinking about my sickness and my family. I thank God, because I know everything happens for a reason. When there is life, there is hope. But, a time will come when I might reconsider marriage.”

On what he’s been doing in recent times, the actor said; “The truth is that, one’s health comes first. I have been low-key, because I had a brain tumour surgery in 2015 in the United States of America. I thank God that I am alive. Many people who had that type of surgery did not survive it. I believe God loves me because of my good heart towards everyone.”

Julius Agwu got married to his ex-wife in May, 2008. In 2015, the ace comedian was diagnosed with brain tumours and one of them was said to have been as big as a golf ball.