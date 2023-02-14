Video: ‘My Decision Is Based On Transparency And Precedent’ – Alexx Ekubo Names Preferred Presidential Candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has declared his support for Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi ahead of the February 25 election.

The actor stated his decision in a video shared online, citing transparency, precedent, and character.

According to him, the former Anambra State governor is the right man for the job and has the ability to change the country for the better if elected president.

He urged eligible voters to prepare their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) in order to elect good leaders in the general elections in February and March.

Alexx went on to say that anyone who does not vote during the election forfeits the right to complain about bad leadership and events in the country.

He said: