Video: “My bride price just got doubled” – Ivy Ifeoma declares after lover, Rudeboy was spotted with ex-wife, Anita

Ivy Ifeoma, the girlfriend of renowned singer Paul Okoye, has stated that her bride price has increased.

The model and brand influencer made the announcement on her official Instagram account.

She had put a post on her Instagram page that displays her beauty.

In response, an IG user known as @wadi_anyasor stated that her bride price has been doubled.

“We just doubled the bride price!!!!!❤️,” the user wrote.

Confirming the statement, she wrote: “PERIOD”

Recall that Ivy Ifeoma received taunts and mockery from netizens after her man linked up with his estranged wife, Anita.

GISTLOVER recalls that Paul Okoye and Anita put out a united front as they jointly took their children to the Afronation concert rehearsal and the actual show.

“I still have hope”- Fans hopeful as Paul Okoye bonds with ex-wife, Anita and kids

Fans of Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, have given their opinion to his recent family outing with his ex-wife, Anita Okoye.

Despite their traumatic divorce, Paul and Anita Okoye maintain a solid foundation of family for their children.

The musician, who is now in Detroit with his twin brother, Peter Okoye, for their concert, brought his children as well as his ex-wife to the rehearsal.Paul and Anita were seen putting up a difficult front for their children in a video shared to his Instagram page as they rejoined as a family unit.The video shows Peter and Paul driving to the house to pick up the youngsters for their practice. Paul stated that he wanted his children to observe how he prepares for his event.The duo, however, appears to keep social distance as they do not engage in the video.Netizens Reactions…The video has already warmed the hearts of the couple’s admirers, who flocked to the comments section to praise the parents of three for their co-parenting abilities.One Presido Akpi wrote, “Am not sure Anita and Rudeboy are truly divorcesOne Edward Ajeibe Beautiful wrote, “It’s the way you and ur ex-wife are friendlyOne Patphil wrote, “Na this kind co-parenting I dey likeOne Kingjay wrote, “Omo this is the most beautiful thing on the internet today. God bless you both and Uncle Peter tooOne Dmiimii Mild wrote, “Happily co-parenting, here for all of itExpressing hope, one Mimiey wrote, “Good to see the complete family. I still have hope