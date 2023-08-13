Video: “My Biological Father Pushed Me Down the Stairs” – Venita Opens Up on Abuse

Venita Akpofure, Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, has disclosed that she was a victim of domestic violence as a child.

She said that her father, Mr Akpofure, was physically violent to her, and that when she married, her husband, Terna Tarka, also abused her.

The mother-of-two made the discovery while talking with her love interest, Adekunle, in Biggie’s backyard.

Venita claimed her father used to abuse her with harsh and sharp items and pushed her down the stairs. He also allegedly locked her out of the house for more than three hours, according to her.

She, however, added that during her introduction, he got drunk and gave a speech about how he often thought about apologizing to her for being abusive.

The reality TV star said her dad was harsh, and might have thought he was disciplining her, but during his speech at her marriage rites, he admitted to getting physical with only her out of all his children.

Watch her speak below: