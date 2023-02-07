Video: “My biggest blessing so far”- Actor, Kiki Bakre and partner welcome first child

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Actor, Okikiola Bakare better known as Kiki Bakare And his partner have welcomed their first child.

The Yoruba actor took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fanmily.

Sharing photos from their white-themed maternity shoot, Kiki welcomed his son, Jason Okikiola Bakare to the world.

He described his son’s birth as his biggest blessed so far.

“Welcome Jason Okikiola Bakare. My biggest blessing so far”.

Congratulatory messages are already pouring in for the new parents.

The likes of Mide Martins, Nkechi Blessing, Mo Bimpe, Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe and more have rejoiced with the couple.

Mide Martins wrote, “Congratulations my lovers

Toyin Abraham wrote, “Congratulations

Mercy Aigbe wrote, “Congratulations

Mo Bimpe wrote, “Big congratulations beautiful people

Nkechi Blessing wrote, “Omg. Big big congratulations Kiki

Debbie Shokoya wrote, “Congratulations dear

Biola Bayo wrote, “Congratulations to you and family