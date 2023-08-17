Video: My bestfriend stole my man after saying ‘he’s not good looking’ – BBNaija’s Doyin

Doyinsola David, also known as Doyin, a contestant on Big Brother Naija season 8, describes how her best friend stole her boyfriend.

The reality TV actress admitted that her best friend used to make fun of her boyfriend because he frequently limped when walking due to a damaged leg.

She claims that the girl would often belittle her and criticize his appearance before they secretly began dating.

When she brought her buddy to his house and introduced them, Doyin explained how they had first met. She claimed that they started dating after exchanging numbers secretly.

The Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, who noted that she felt betrayed, said her ex-lover and former best friend are still together and they have a son.

In her words; “I have been betrayed before. I used to have a best friend, and we were very close. As a matter of fact, people used to refer to us as twins, because we even looked alike. At the time, I had a boyfriend, but she always discouraged me and told me that he was not good looking, because he had a bad leg and used to limp a little bit. She would always make jokes about his leg. At some point, I took her with me to visit him.

Somehow, they exchanged numbers and I did not find out. I was dating him and did not even realise that my best friend was also dating him. Till this day, they are still together. They actually have a son together, and I wish them well. But, at the same time, I felt betrayed. That really affected the way I trust people.”

Doyin however, added that she is single at the moment and though she is in the talking stage with some guys, there is nothing serious.

“I am very single. I am talking to a couple of people, but I am single. I am not in any relationship for now,” she said.